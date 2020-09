Today: Sunshine for most with smoke and haze sticking around for SW ND. Highs will remain cool and in the 50s and 60s with a light NW wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 40s with light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with warmer daytime highs. We’ll heat to the 60s and 70s with a light ESE wind at 10-15 mph.