Wednesday’s Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

Today: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The best chances will be in northern ND where a few rain reports could end up around a quarter of an inch or slightly more. Highs will be cooler and in the 60s and 70s with a light easterly and northerly wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the 40s and light northeasterly wind.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Because of the hot and dry conditions, there are fire weather concerns in eastern Montana. Southeasterly winds will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.