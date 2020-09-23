Wednesday’s Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

In North Dakota, It seems like Mother Nature flips a switch on September first every year. When you think the first signs of fall, most think of pumpkin spice, flannel shirts, comfy boots, and, of course, the changing leaves. There's something very comforting about the colors of fall. Those warm oranges, reds, and yellows highlight our landscape unlike any other time of the year. So much so, that many will travel thousands of miles around the country just to get a glimpse at Mother Nature's canvas. But what if you were told all of these colors were here since the first bloom in the Spring?

That's right… the red, purple, orange and yellow pigment are all inside those leaves throughout their life span. They're just covered by the green color known as chlorophyll. The chlorophyll breaks down with the cooler temperatures and reveals the magnificent colors. They tend to be brighter when we have a dry late summer and when Fall has sunny days with cool nights. All of which we've seen this year.

ND Tourism's list of the best places to see the leaf changes this year: https://bit.ly/33RsfYP