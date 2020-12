Today: Decreasing morning clouds with afternoon sunshine and cooler daytime highs. Most afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 30s with NW and W winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows fall to the teens and 20s. Light westerly wind.

Thursday: Sunny skies with warmer daytime highs in the 40s. Westerly winds 10-15 mph.