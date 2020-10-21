Wednesday’s Forecast: Dry ahead of a widespread snow

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow in SW ND. Highs will return to the upper 20s to mid 30s. The wind will shift and become easterly and stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing snow from the west with some areas in southern ND getting a trace to a few inches by morning. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s.

Thursday: Widespread snow with the highest impacts in southern ND. Some of the highest totals could be around 5″-10″ in the SE. Highs will return mostly to the upper 20s to around 30°. The NE wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.