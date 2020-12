Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for a rain/snow mix mostly in the north this evening. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: A rain/snow mix mostly along the Canadian border. Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s. Increasing NW winds to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 30s with NW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.