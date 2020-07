Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds and hotter afternoon temperatures. Highs will heat to the low to mid-80s with a gust westerly wind.

Tonight: A very small chance for a small shower with a decrease in cloud cover by morning. Lows will fall to the 50s with a light westerly wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. The northwesterly wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.