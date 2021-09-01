Wednesday’s Forecast: Increasing wind and rain chances

Today: Increasing clouds and rain chances. Not everyone will get rain but south-central and eastern ND have the best chances. Highs will return to the upper 70s to mid-80s with the warmest temperatures in far western ND. Increasing wind from the south to 20-25 MPH, gusting to as high as 40 MPH. Wildfire smoke will block out the sun in most cases. As of this morning, the air quality is still considered good.

Tonight: Rain will likely continue for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s. Decreasing wind from the SE will become northerly at 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly sunny conditions with rain slowly exiting to the east. Highs will be much cooler and in the 70s with NE winds to 10-15 MPH.