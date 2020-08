Today: Near record-breaking heat today as most of us will warm to the 90s. The hottest temperatures will be in NW ND and eastern Montana at around 100. The wind will stay light and variable with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A slight chance for a quick shower with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will fall back into the 60s. SE winds around 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s. The south winds will stay light.