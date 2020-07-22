Wednesday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot

Today: Mostly sunny with hotter afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s. There’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with warmer lows in the 60s. The SE wind will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day with hotter temperatures. Mostly 80s and 90s. With dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s, it’s going to feel very humid outside. Chances for showers and thunderstorms in the west will spread through much of central ND through the evening. A few may be severe. SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

