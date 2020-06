Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas in the NW will be around 90°. The southerly wind will stay light.

Tonight: Warm overnight lows in the 60s. A slight chance for rain and storms with a light southerly wind.

Thursday: Rain and storms are likely with a partly sunny sky and slightly cooler highs. We’ll warm to the upper 70s to upper 80s with southerly winds becoming northwesterly at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.