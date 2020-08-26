Wednesday’s Forecast: Scattered storms & slightly cooler

Today: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some storms could become severe by late afternoon through the early evening. Highs will return to the 80s with a light and variable afternoon wind. Patchy smoke from California wildfires is also possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows will mostly fall to the 50s.

Thursday: Not as hot with highs in the 70s/80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Easterly winds will become southerly at 5-15 mph.

