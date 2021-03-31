Wednesday’s Forecast: The warming begins and so do fire weather concerns

Today: Mostly sunny with warmer daytime highs in the 30s and 40s. W/NW winds will be much lighter today at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. Winds will shift and become southerly at around 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing temps and wind. Widespread 60s with southerly winds increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph. With low relative humidity, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from 10 am to 10 pm.

For the latest on the burn bans and restrictions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

