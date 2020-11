Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for a wintry mix with lows in the 20s and 30s. Westerly winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A wintry mix looks likely for northern ND. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible. Highs will be cooler and in the 30s and 40s. WNW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.