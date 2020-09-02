Wednesday’s Forecast: Very windy & hot

Today: Increasing clouds with incredibly strong winds for much of the afternoon through this evening. Sustained westerly winds will increase to 20-30 mph, gusting to 55 mph. A Windy Advisory has been issued for much of the day. With the dry conditions, highs mostly in the 80s, and very strong winds, a Red Flag Warning has also been issued because of fire weather concerns.

Tonight: Strong winds will continue for the first half of the night and relaxing by morning. Lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in southern ND.

Thursday: A much cooler day behind Wednesday’s potent cold front. Highs will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies with NW wind to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.