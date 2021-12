Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows will fall to the teens and 20s with NW wind 5-10 MPH.

This Weekend: Snow is likely with a heavy band of snow possible in northern ND. That’s where 6+ inches is possible. Around 1″-3″ is possible in the south where there could also be a mix of snow and freezing rain.