Weekend washout followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue on throughout the weekend, with the better chance occurring on Sunday. These storms will come in several waves, although they will remain relatively isolated in nature. They will continue to move south, possibly developing into some heavier showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon with some daytime heating, although nothing looks to turn severe at this point.

By the beginning of next week, sunshine will return, and there will be very little in the way of cloud cover, save for a few chances for showers early on Monday around the Capital City. We will get a bit of a break from the breezy conditions as well. Temperatures will warm up back to near 90 for most of us by the middle of next week, and heading into your 4th of July weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea