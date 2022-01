Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will range from the single digits east of HWY 83 to the 20s and 30s in western ND. Light southerly winds around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: A warm front will sweep across the state and bring a surge in temperatures by the morning start. Expect the 20s and 30s when you wake up on Tuesday morning. Southwesterly winds 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 30s. Increasing wind from the WNW around 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.