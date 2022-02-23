Today: Another frigid start as we’re all under either a Wind Chill Warning or a Wind Chill Advisory until at least 12 PM. Highs will climb to above zero for many. Light westerly winds around 5-10 MPH. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies as lows fall again to around -15° to -20°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Another mostly sunny day with warmer daytime highs. Expect afternoon temperatures to return to the single digits and teens. The wind stays light out of the south at 5-10 MPH.