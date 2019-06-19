What Exactly Does The Summer Solstice Mean?

It’s one of the most celebrated days of the year for Summer lovers and it arrives this week. This year, the Solstice happens this Friday, June 21st at 10:54 in the morning.

It’s at that time that the sun’s angles are the highest they’ll get in the sky. They’re directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This means the sun’s angles are around 90 degrees over Mexico and parts of the Carribean. After today they’ll slowly creep south towards the equator.

Our day length for our Summer solstice is 15 hours and 52 minutes. That’s only 1 second longer than the day before it.

So if this is the longest day of the year with the most intense sun, then you may be wondering, why isn’t this the hottest time of year?

The earth’s oceans and land have been storing all of the energy absorbed by the sun during the Spring and it will release it slowly in the coming months. Making July and August our hottest months. There’s a lag time in the heating. In fact, the average high in June is 77, while in July and August it’s in the mid-80s and drops down to the low 70s by September. So the dog days of summer have yet to arrive. And while we’re enjoying the longest day of the year, the Southern Hemisphere is having their Winter Solstice with the least amount of sunlight.