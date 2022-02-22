Dangerously cold weather with wind chills capable of creating frostbite on exposed skin will continue to another couple of days. If you have to be out in the elements be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostnip will heal. Frostbite will not and you’ll be dealing with the effects of real frostbite for years to come. So as long as you cover all skin you shouldn’t have to worry about frostbite.
One Minute Forecast
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter