Who has the best chance of any storm to be severe???

Our unseasonably cool weather will continue at least for the next few days. While we have several chances of storms, the atmosphere really isn’t set up for widespread severe weather. As of now, it appears that the best chance for severe weather will be only in the far south-central and southeast of Bismarck. Most of the rest of the area shouldn’t have to worry about big storms. There are some strong signs of a warmup beginning at some point this weekend. I don’t see real hot temps, but it should be back into the 80s.