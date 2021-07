Today: Clouds will decrease and make way for afternoon sunshine. Hazy skies stick around but the surface smoke will pose an unhealthy air quality risk due to the southerly winds pulling in smoke from SD. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with southerly winds around 5-15 MPH.

This Weekend: Smoke will drift in and out of the region. It looks to improve by Saturday. Highs will return to the 80s dry conditions.