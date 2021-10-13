Will you need the snow shovel or the umbrella today?

Today: Widespread rain and snow. Rain will be the favored precip type for most of ND with the exception of far Western ND. That’s where the snow could accumulate. A strong wind will reduce visibility in SW ND where totals could pile up to 5″-9. Expect northerly winds of 25 MPH, gusting to as high as 45 MPH.

Areas in the far SW are favored to see blizzard-like conditions with over 6″ possible of snowfall.

The rainfall will be plentiful across all of North Dakota with the moisture equivalent in the west still very high.

Tonight: As the low exits, rain and snow will slowly taper from south to north. Cold lows in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Morning rain and snow for northern ND with a slow decrease in clouds throughout the day. A chilly feel as highs will only warm to the 40s.

