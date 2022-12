NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a brief warm-up today, colder temperatures settle back in and snow chances ramp up.

Light snow will begin tonight and linger into Friday. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see gusts up to 50 MPH which will create blowing and drifting snow problems. New snowfall totals will be around a trace to 2″. Look for temperatures to fall throughout Friday to the single digits by late afternoon.