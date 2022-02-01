Today: A NW wind will relax through the morning but it will still stay breezy this afternoon. As the temperatures cool in the afternoon to the single digits both above and below zero, the wind chills will stay around -15° to -30°. Partly sunny skies with dry conditions through the afternoon.

Tonight: Lows will fall to around -10° to -20°. Clear skies and lighter NW wind around 5-15 MPH will bring wind chills down to -25° to -45°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with the coldest highs of the week. Most of us will be in the single digits both above and below zero. Northwesterly wind 10-15 MPH.