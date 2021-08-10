Wind will increase as a cold front sweeps through

Today: A sunny start with increasing clouds and wind. A cold front will whip the winds up today out ahead of its arrival. Westerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to as high as 40 MPH. Highs will range from the 70s in the HWY 2 corridor to around 90° in the south. But most of us will fall in the 80s. A slight chance for showers and storms as the cold front passes through.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and storms. Lows in the 50s with decreasing westerly wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with similar highs to Tuesday… mainly in the 80s. Increasing WNW wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Thursday: Much cooler… it may even feel like fall!

