Windy Conditions Sticking Around

A few light rain showers will be possible later tonight as a front moves through the area. Winds will also remain breezy through the night and into tomorrow, with strong westerlies developing by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the 80s and low 90s for most with mostly sunny skies. Expect predominantly dry conditions through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Tomorrow’s temperatures will remain warm, but temperatures by Thursday will be noticeably cooler. Afterward, above-average warmth is likely to return by Friday and the weekend. Rain chances begin to increase by early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder