Windy today with a big cool down in the works

Today: A cold front will whip our winds up and shift them to become northwesterly. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. NW 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with cooler lows in the 50s. NW winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies. Widespread 80s with another windy day as westerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH

