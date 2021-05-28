Windy today with a warm-up for Memorial Day weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly cloudy as highs warm back to the 60s. Sustained southerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Southerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH

Tonight: A line of showers will move through the west this evening and through central ND by morning. Lows won’t be as cold with the 40s. Southerly winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Showers could linger through much of central and eastern ND. Eventually, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a very small chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will warm mostly to the 70s with westerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News