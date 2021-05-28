Windy today with a warm-up for Memorial Day weekend

Today: Partly cloudy as highs warm back to the 60s. Sustained southerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.
Tonight: A line of showers will move through the west this evening and through central ND by morning. Lows won’t be as cold with the 40s. Southerly winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.
Saturday: Showers could linger through much of central and eastern ND. Eventually, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a very small chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will warm mostly to the 70s with westerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/