Windy Today With An Active Forecast On The Way

Today: Mostly sunny with windy conditions. Sustained southeasterly wind will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph and 40 mph. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s. The hotter temps and windier conditions will be in the West today around Williston and Dickinson.

Tonight: Increased rain and storms chances along the ND/MT border. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s. The southerly wind will stay a little breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 70s. The southeasterly wind will stay slightly breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

This Weekend: An active pattern sets up for both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered rain chances will highlight both days as highs will warm to the 70s and 80s.