It is going to be pretty windy Thursday and Friday with several chances of snow or a wintry mix. Here is a forecast for wind gusts tomorrow.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-9
The cold front bringing colder temperatures tonight to our northeast will begin to lift back to the east as a warm front, meaning overnight lows will be set close to midnight tonight as temperatures warm through the night. There again will be chances for precipitation tomorrow morning, mainly across central North Dakota along the advancing […]
