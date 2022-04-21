Roughly around US 83 with a few miles to the east and a few more miles to the west have better than a 50% chance of over 2″ of rain but the snow totals in the west could be quite impressive.
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-20
Skies will clear somewhat overnight, with breezy westerly winds persisting. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and upper teens. Weak high pressure will give us a quieter day Thursday, but a more significant system will begin to arrive late in the day, with the potential for impacts across the area into the weekend. Daytime […]
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
