After a cold start to the day, it will warm up a lot. Unfortunately, it will be a little windy so it may not be all that great outdoors. Rain and snow will move in later on tonight and tomorrow with light amounts in the north and a little more snow in the far south.
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-18
Cold arctic high-pressure building overhead tonight will make for a very cold start to tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the teens below 0 to the northeast to single digits above to the southwest. However, once again a warm front will move across our area through tomorrow, bringing a warmer air surge and pushing temperatures […]
