BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although North Dakota is a state that focuses more on manual work than the creative arts in many cases, this does not mean that there is no creativity to be found. The artistic community of the state is very much alive and well, and nowhere is this more visible during the summer than at the state’s annual Capital A’Fair.

The A’Fair began 49 years ago, in a single solitary section of the state capitol grounds in Bismarck — but over time, has grown into an event that encompasses most of the Capital grounds, and brought an enormous creative collective to the city of Bismarck. During the event, artists of all kinds (ranging from painters and photographers to the likes of blacksmiths and taxidermists) descend upon the area, all of whom bring their own unique creations to sell to the many North Dakotans who attend the annual event. In addition to these many displays, the festivities also include the appearance of multiple food trucks, live concerts from local musicians, and open displays of arts such as wood carving, sidewalk chalk work, and dance. It’s worth noting that the participants of the festival aren’t always just from the surrounding area, either: much like the state’s beloved Big One craft fairs, plenty of the exhibitors hail from further away in North Dakota or the surrounding states.

“Art communities are really attractive to people,” explains the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association’s Executive Director Lynae Hanson, “and they definitely help to boost tourism — meaning an art community is important in any major city. Our goal with these shows is to bring in a group of people from all over to show off their wares. It not only helps to boost the economy of the city, it gives people a taste of the beautiful art available in the community around them.”

This year, however, there was some slight concern as to whether or not the showcase was to happen — primarily due to the storm surge currently looming over the state. However, when the A’Fair finally came to pass, these fears did little to dissuade North Dakotan patrons of the arts from descending on the state capitol. While multiple sudden showers forced the many chalk artists and open-air painting demonstrations of the event to take a (quite literal) rain check, a majority of the festivities remained unchanged. Many of the artists and wares on display continued to sell their work under roofed stations to umbrella-toting guests. Even the event’s sidewalk chalk projects quickly resumed, as the tarps used to protect the in-progress artwork were lifted on Sunday morning.

“It affected us, for sure,” Hanson recalls. “setup on Friday night was a very soggy experience. We did have a few vendors cancel and say they weren’t going to be able to make it today. But we persevered. We went through with it, we set everything up, and we’re delighted by the number of people that are here today. It hasn’t really impacted the number of individuals who came out here to shop.”

It’s important to note, however, that the Capital A’Fair isn’t just an event for those interested in purchasing art — it’s also an opportunity for creative minds in and around North Dakota to get to know other artists in their communities, meet potential buyers, and show off their latest projects.

“The Bismarck Art Gallery Association has really good activities for local artists,” states Bismarck resident Brenda Carlson. “It was kind of nice to find them online when I moved here, and I decided to just jump in. This is actually my first art fair, and it’s a lot of fun.”

“I think the heart of the Capital A’fair is to introduce the community to a number of artists,” continues Hanson, “and the products that they sell and make. It’s also to give artists the opportunity to get close to the people around them, and to sell their products.”

These ideas of community and public art have not only allowed this year’s Capital A’Fair to be a major success, but a lasting one — and Hanson hopes that the two-day festival will continue to be a hallmark of North Dakota’s arts and entertainment scene for years to come. If this year’s tremendous turnout in spite of possible storms is any indication, however, this appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Capital A’Fair. Keep up-to-date on information regarding the event — as well as any further art sales and showcases from the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association — by visiting their website.