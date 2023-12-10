MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — December is in full swing, and as such, plenty of businesses and parks are taking the opportunity to host Christmas events. Now, the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is throwing their own Santa hat into the ring with their Victorian Christmas celebration.

This year marks the grand opening of this new holiday get-together — which offers a brief glimpse back in time where guests can enjoy the same yuletide celebrations as the soldiers who were once stationed in the area. However, it is worth noting that this is not the first time that the park has hosted an event to help ring in the holiday season.

“The idea for Victorian Christmas first stemmed from a holiday event we used to do at the park called Custer Christmas,’ recalls the park’s Chief Interpreter Austin Glant. “That was hosted mainly in the historic Custer House, but eventually faded away over time, After a several-year hiatus, we wanted to bring it back — but not precisely that event. We didn’t want to bring it back and have people be let down by the scale of it, so this new program is instead trying to portray a military-themed Christmas party as soldiers and officers would have done it.”

The first annual Victorian Christmas began at noon on Sunday, December 10th — when event staff conducted a guided tour around the Cavalry Post’s parade grounds to represent the common practice of ‘calling upon’ one’s neighbors during Christmas to invite them to partake in the festivities. This was later followed up with a live demonstration of early guns, as reenactors fired blank shots into the distance (which was a common occurrence in frontier Christmas celebrations).

Before, during, and after the outdoor activities, visitors to the park’s Commissary building could enjoy the same sweet treats that the area’s former residents ate in the form of mincemeat pies, sugar or coriander cookies, and plum pudding — all of which could be washed down with eggnog, hot chocolate, and apple cider. Other indoor activities, such as parlor games and decorating a Christmas tree from the park, were also present inside the Commissary’s event hall.

“Everything that we have here is aimed at being period-accurate,” Slant states. “From the decorations, to what we’re wearing, to the food we’re serving. The clothing is made of leather and wool. The food is made of different recipes that were described in Christmas celebrations throughout the 1800s. We’ve researched what kind of decorations would have been used, including popcorn strings and basic garlands. Most of our information comes from the personal primary accounts on these celebrations.”

This is not to say that the event is simply for fun, either: as is expected from a proper historical reenaction, guests to the state park had the opportunity to listen to a brief presentation regarding Christmas festivities in the days of the American frontier — in which organizers and historians shared tales of how the holidays were celebrated in the American West. Although it may not be as ‘festive’ as some might prefer, Slant states that it’s important to share these stories to help paint a picture of how holiday traditions over the years have both changed and stayed the same over time.

“When a lot of people think about the holidays or Christmas,” he explains, “it’s always in our collective memory, and that’s also true if we go back 150 years in the past. Christmas was still a thing back then, but it didn’t evolve into what we know today until the early 1800s. By the period we’re representing, the 1870s, it had started to take off, and some of those core traditions — including Christmas trees and the appearance of Santa Claus — were starting to be solidified. I think it’s good to have people come to this event and see what people, even their ancestors, were doing at this time.”

Although not as large as other events put on by the fort, the first Victorian Christmas saw a great amount of support from the local community — and both park employees and those who have passions for history and helping out hope that this will help the festivities become larger and more elaborate as the years go by.

“The hope is to get the event off the ground in 2023,” says Slant, “and continue to grow it from there. Most of the prep from conceptualization to setup took about two to three months, but we’ve had it in our heads the whole year. About half of us here are paid park staff — the rest are reenactors and volunteers.”

In the end, though, no matter how large or small Victorian Christmas is, Sland states that it will always continue to place the spirit of the holidays first and foremost.

“I want people to walk away from this event having had fun, learned a little bit of what Christmas looked like back then, and begin to appreciate what it took to keep the traditions going,” Slant concludes. “For Christmas events — or any holiday event — you don’t have a holiday without people coming together. We want to have people come together whether or not they know one another… it’s all about spreading the holiday spirit.”

While another Victorian Christmas is a ways off, there are still plenty of events taking place at the historic site over the next months. For more information on what to expect at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in the future, visit this page.