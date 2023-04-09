BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When people note the important concept of ‘three square meals a day’, they’re typically referring to breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, to many, there is a fourth important meal that they partake in: Brunch. As the name would imply, it’s a combination of breakfast and lunch foods, usually eaten over the weekends (on Sundays in particular). And while some may believe that it is a more recent introduction to society, the truth is that it has a much longer history than some may expect.

The first group which developed ‘Brunch’ as a concept is unknown, with possible theories regarding its’ origins pinning it on everyone from busy New Yorkers to English hunters. However, what is known is that the first instance of the term in print stems from 1895. In an article in Hunter’s Weekly, author Guy Beringer put forward the idea of Brunch as an alternative to heavy post-church meals.

”Brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting,” wrote Beringer in his article entitled ‘Brunch: A Plea’. ”It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.”

Brunch itself did not spread in the United States, however, until the 1930s. Again, the reasons for this are debated, but the most common one seems to stem from the influence of Hollywood stars. Supposedly, as most restaurants in Chicago at the time were closed on Sundays, hotels instead offered Brunch to both cater to the stars’ cuisine needs when their trains ran through town and allow individuals to sleep in. Soon, restaurants also began to utilize the marketing tactic, with the added bonus of selling alcoholic beverages alongside their finest breakfast and lunch fare.

In a 1980 article from the Chicago Tribune, Stanford University Professor Carl Degler also put forward the idea that Brunch became popular as a result of the urbanization of the states, as well as the fact that “After World War II, large numbers of American married women entered the workforce for the first time. Married women needed a relief on Sunday, too, thus the rise in popularity of Sunday brunch eaten out.” This idea of rest is taken even further when one takes Beirnger’s ideas of post-church meals into account — where large families will often visit a restaurant after lengthy services and allow the chefs of the home to rest.

Many different restaurants will open early for Brunch on weekends, and the Blarney Stone in Bismarck is one of them. While the local Irish pub has always hosted weekend hours with brunch specials, this week marked only the second time that they hosted the event on Easter Sunday. Along with Mother’s Day, Easter is one of the holidays that sees the most Brunch guests — and according to the eatery, this year’s crowd is shaping up to be much larger than the one from their trial run in 2022.

“The first year was steady,” says Blarney Stone Assistant General Manager Sara Leach. “It was never crazy busy. We’re hoping for a little bit more this year because it’s the second time, at least. We have had a lot of phone calls about larger parties coming in and things like that, so we’re looking for a good day.”

At the Blarney Stone’s Easter Brunch, guests could enjoy the restaurant’s full menu, with options ranging from breakfast favorites like bangers and mash and corned beef hash to English curries, Guinness stew, and full platters of corned beef with creamed cabbage. What’s more, in traditional Brunch fashion, every purchase of a breakfast plate entitled the diner to a complimentary Bloody Mary, Mimosa, or Screwdriver. The mimosas, in particular, came in a variety of flavors, including classic orange, strawberry, and raspberry.

The already-popular restaurant always sees surges of guests around Sunday Brunch, and this week was no exception. But why is there such a rush on Easter Sunday, of all times? Workers at the Blarney Stone state that it might be a result of post-ceremony exhaustion.

“Every time my family gets together for Easter,” explains Blarney Stone bartender Shad Knudson, “it’s always the cooking that’s the biggest hassle that we all fight about. If you take that out of the equation, you can just focus on having a good time with your family.”

Regardless of the reasons, however, they are happy that the event brings more hungry customers into the restaurant — just as Brunch does for eateries around the world.

“I’m so excited,” states Knudson. “I love working hard, and I love working here. Honestly, I love talking to people, and the more people we get in here, the more fun I’m having.”

While we visited the pub to celebrate Easter Sunday, there are plenty of locations in Bismarck that offer brunch as a frequent event. A list of just a few that offer brunch eating hours (although not always the same features) can be found on Tripadvisor.