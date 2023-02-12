BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s no better way to celebrate the weekend than with a night out — especially when said night out also happens to feature good food, good music, and good company in your community. Such was the case with the Saturday evening show at the Laughing Sun Brewery- where local musician Michael Cartwright and a host of other musicians performed a show in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Taking place on Saturday, February 11, the event brought Cartwright — who also serves as one of the hosts of our own Studio 701 — to the local restaurant beloved for its BBQ and brews for a night of performance. But he wasn’t alone: Cartwright was joined by both local and out-of-state musicians, including a full band of guitar, drums, bass, saxophone, and keyboard players.

Over the three-hour concert, the group played music from genres like soul, rock, and jazz to a massive crowd at the brewery. And while both the crowd and performers enjoyed themselves during the evening, it’s not just them that enjoy these concerts.

The Laughing Sun Brewery itself states that hosting these local events is always helpful for business. The lines for food and drinks started off long, and continued to stay that way throughout the night. This brings in massive profits for the brewery, helping them to stay afloat and fund more live events.

“They always bring in big crowds,” states Laughing Sun General Manager Nick Rauser, “and that obviously reflects on our revenue.”

Even if they’re not taking the financial aspect into account, the brewery states that hosting events like these is part of their dedication to the city and community of Bismarck.

“Since Laughing Sun started,” explains Rauser, “it’s always been a big thing of ours to reach out to the community. We always have a stage for local artists, and a wall to display local art. It’s been that way since day one, and it’s a great honor to grow with the community.”

Michael Cartwright and his band will be returning to the Laughing Sun Brewery in July. For more information on live events taking place at the brewery, visit their Upcoming Events page here.