A series of handmade wooden pots, bowls, and vases on display at the Bismarck Market Fair.

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A new craft fair has come to Bismarck.

The Bismarck Market Fair is celebrating their first successful event this weekend, and looking forward to many more. Their event on Saturday, February 25, marks the launch of the monthly fair and aims to bring the community together over local vendors.

We are very happy with our first Bismarck Market Fair,” stated business partner Kayla Kennedy. “We’ve had such a positive reaction from the event — it’s a great community builder.”

Over 15 vendor booths were present, selling not only baked goods and wooden pots, but Girl Scout cookies, handmade jewelry, and more. These wares were wildly popular, if the oncoming crowds were any indication.

In the first four hours of work, it was estimated that at least 500 individuals came through the doors of the event. The organizers and partners of the Craft Fair hope that this initial success will help to bring in more customers and vendors during their next monthly event.

“We hope to continue to grow and provide more space for crafters to come to sell their items,” stated Kennedy. “It has been wonderful seeing the beautiful and unique things for sale today.”

Additional craft fairs have been scheduled for the following Saturdays:

March 25

April 22

May 20

September 23

October 14

November 11

December 9

To learn more about the Bismarck Craft Fair, contact the group by emailing BismarckMarketFair@gmail.com, or call 701-595-0463.