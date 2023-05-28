BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone loves spending a night out in a good location, and in downtown Bismarck, there are plenty of unique places where one can celebrate. One of these is not only close to home, but close to KX’s Bismarck station as well.

The roof of the First International Bank and Trust building has, on many occasions, been used as a space for graduation parties, concerts, and plenty of other events — and now, it’s once again preparing to officially open for public events in the Summer. While this grand opening is coming later this year than it had before, Stonehome Brewing Company has, at last, had the perfect opportunity to kick off its summer series of events in the venue with a view.

“The winter drew a little bit long, and drew into spring, and we’re almost into the summer now,” explained Stonehome’s Restaurant Manager Isaiah Spitzer. “And now, we finally have a nice night to get everything moving — to get everything up and going.”

On Saturday evening, Stonehome hosted a public party on the building’s rooftop space. This not only serves as a kickoff to the season and outdoor activities, but as a great way for the community to get out and enjoy the rooftop before it once again becomes reserved for parties and events.

“We’re just trying to keep the event open,” stated Spitzer, “allow people to get up there, have a nice view of the rooftop, enjoy the weather, enjoy some drinks, and just have a good time.”

While the rooftop event center is typically only reserved for private bookings, there are a number of events coming up in the future that will take place there — including a comedy night, traveling musicians, and an appearance from ND-born musician Savanah Benz.

If you’re interested in booking either the roof or any of Stonehome’s rooms for private events, visit this page.