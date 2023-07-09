BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a time to not only get out and about in your community, but to step into the outdoors and the warm weather. And this weekend, patrons of the Laughing Sun Brewery got to enjoy both at a live concert: one which brought an old friend back to the community.

Around this time of year, the Laughing Sun opens as a side portion of the restaurant outdoors. This area sports not only a series of couches and tables for individuals to relax in the sun and open air, but also features a separate mini bar, and space for other local businesses and organizations. On the evening of the concert, the Bismarck Dream Center was present — both to provide face painting and entertainment for kids in the audience and help promote their mission. As is typical for the brewery, guests to the concert were able to enjoy the award-winning BBQ and beer the establishment is known for, either in the comfort of the actual brewery or the outside sections. However, the main feature of the evening was the live music — where The Michael Cartwright Band, one of Bismarck’s favorite groups, hit the stage.

The band is known to sell out every time they play their mix of R&B and Soul t the Laughing Sun, and this weekend’s concert was no exception: tickets were sold out even before the event began, and the crowd was so enormous that those inside the brewery ended up sitting on and using other peoples’ tables. And while the music is of course a clear draw, for many in the Bismarck-Mandan community, there is a more personal side to this reunion — and the same goes for our own station as well.

KX has quite a long history with lead singer and trumpet player Michael Cartwright — in addition to featuring him multiple times on the Weekend BRB, he’s also a former host of our own Studio 701, and frequented the morning show before heading to New York earlier this year. However, for this special occasion, he’s back in North Dakota to kick off Summer in a big way, with a special performance at the Laughing Sun Brewery. It’s the perfect time for him to catch up with his friends, former co-workers, and fans — as well as for us to learn what he’s been up to since his move.

“I think life’s about taking big risks and going on big adventures,” said Cartwright, “and as we all know, New York is one of the music capitals of the world. I decided to take that jump, give it my best, and see what I can dig up. I’ve thought about it for many years, even before I came to North Dakota — I spent a wonderful four years in ND, and got to reconnect with my family, but figured it was the right time to make the leap.”

While Michael has been enjoying the Big Apple, he states that while you can take the man out of the Peace Garden, you can’t take the Peace Garden out of him – -even with all the glitz and glamor of the big city, there are some things that can only be found in our area which no bright light or Broadway show can mimic.

“I miss the beautiful sereness of the prairie,” he notes. “There’s nothing that can compare to what North Dakota offers – especially rural North Dakota. It’s deep in my heart, and that can’t be replaced.”

As for what’s next, Michael states that he hopes to become more established in his new home, and that while he may have to work hard to pay his dues and start fresh in a new area, his experience and connections mean he isn’t starting all over in regards to music. Before he heads back to New York, though, Michael has a message for everyone who has continued to support him — not just in his career, but during his time on Studio 701, in the KX News office, and as a part of our community.

“To all the people at KX News,” Michael proclaims, “I love you so much. You’re my family. You’re my friends. Thank you so much for letting me join the club, and I hope to see you again.”

Although Michael may be headed back to NY, he will still be returning to North Dakota soon — the Michael Cartwright Band has already confirmed they will be hosting their annual Valentines’s Day concert in 2024. If you’d like to continue to follow Michael Cartwright’s journey from anywhere, be sure to stay up-to-date by visiting his website here.