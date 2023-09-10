BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United Tribes Powwow is back in town, bringing Native Americans of all tribes and backgrounds to North Dakota for a weekend of culture and comradery — as well as competition.

In Eastern Algonquian language, ‘powwow’ is a term that refers to any gathering of Native and indigenous people — but here in what some call ‘Indian Country’, it is generally used as a term for a cultural celebration where Native American tribes from all across the continent can gather to share and take part in their traditions. The International Powwow, which takes place at United Tribes Technical College, is one of the largest remaining events of the sort — and as such, has gathered a tremendous following who eagerly return every year of both Native Americans and community members.

“The Powwow here at the college has been going on since the 1960s,” states UTTC’s Collège Relations Director Brent Kleinjan, “and Powwows before that have been around for even longer. It’s a great way for the community, even those who aren’t Native American themselves, to learn about the culture, have a unique experience, and maybe learn something more about themselves and others.”

During modern Powwows, both Native Americans and visitors can learn more about the culture, trade or sell Native art and craftwork, and both view and take part in many native practices. The largest and most well-known of these traditions, of course, are the many ceremonial dances that occur during the event. The combination of fervent dancing, soulful rhythmic chanting, and drumbeats is enough to rattle the souls of those watching the performances on display. The dancers themselves, meanwhile, enjoy the rush of adrenaline and the feeling of freedom that participating in the tradition can provide.

“It’s a really powerful feeling,” states Powwow staff member Laryn Oakes. “I like to use Beyonce as an example, because she talks about being ‘Sasha Fierce’ when she’s out on the stage. It’s kind of the same thing when you’re dancing — you’re an entirely different person, in a different element and state of mind, and it’s a really beautiful thing.”

“I started coming to Powwow when I was little,” echoes participant Cliff Martin, “and both dancing and the familial aspect keep me coming back. Everyone is welcome to come, and during the Intertribal sections, you’re welcome to go out there and give it a try.”

Although the main purpose of the Powwow is to celebrate the history and heritage of the indigenous tribes of the Midwest, it’s important to note that it is still a competition, and many of the dancers in these events are competing to be worthy of a champion title. In an article released during last year’s Powwow, we discussed the many different forms of tribal dance– but a refresher is always helpful, especially when it comes to differentiating between them. Here’s a brief overview of each of the different dances on display during the annual event:

Men’s Traditional Dancer: The Traditional Dance, as the name would imply, is the most known and portrayed form of tribal dance, and is usually performed in a way that mimics a battle or hunt. Dancers in this category are most commonly seen sporting large, circular bustles of eagle feathers, as well as a set of beaded and quilted attire.

Men's Grass Dancer: The performance of a Grass Dancer is meant to replicate grass swaying and blowing in the breeze. Dancers typically wear long, flowing attire decorated with colorful fringe and ribbons.

Men's Fancy Dancer: As the name would imply, this category involves fancy movements including speedy steps, acrobatic movement, and spinning during the tribal dance. Fancy Dancers' regalia is usually accompanied by two bright-colored bustles of feathers.

Northern Plains Women's Traditional Dancer: The Traditional Women's Dance often symbolizes a woman who is waiting for her warrior husband, father, or son to return home, and can most often be identified by its' use of more subtle movements — most notably bending up and down, slight turns of the body, and rhythmic shifting of the feet.

Women's Fancy Shawl Dancer: Dancers in this category wear more extravagant attire than others — including shawls, leggings, beaded moccasins, decorative cloth dresses, and jewelry. In tandem with the dance's own flittering and delicate movements, it is meant to imply and imitate the movement of a butterfly.

Women's Jingle Dancer: A Jingle Dancing outfit traditionally consists of hundreds of small jingling cones made out of metal snuff can covers. Some legends state that the origin of this dance stems from women wearing jingle dresses who appeared to a holy man in dreams, where he learned how to bring the idea to life and spread it among his people.

Men's Chicken Dancer: The Chicken Dance performed at the Powwow is meant to simulate the mating dances of prairie chickens. Dancers participating in this tradition will typically wear porcupine hair roaches, drape coverings on skirts or leggings, and pheasant tail feathers. It has absolutely no relation to the other kind of Chicken Dance.

Over the course of the weekend, dancers from every category and age group compete to make their name known in ‘the Home of the Champions’ — but what exactly does it mean to judge Native American dance? Oakes, who is also the Head Female Dance Judge at the Powwow, states that it comes from a combination of movements, costume design, and rythym.

“For all of them, and Fancy in particular,” she explains, “you want to look at if they start on time, what they’re doing with one foot, and what they’re doing with the other. In Women’s Traditional, for instance, it’s looking at how their fringe moves, if they stop on time, and if they’re on beat, even during tricky songs. A lot of it comes down to how dancers carry themselves and the accuracy of their costumes.”

While a large number of the competing dancers are adults, this isn’t to say that the event is specifically made for them: children play a vital part in keeping the culture of their ancestors alive, and many of them are brought to the Powwow during their early years — even dancing and marching alongside their parents in the grant entry ceremonies.

“Seeing the youth dancing and knowing that they’re going to continue this tradition when we’re long gone in the future,” Oakes states, “is the heart of the Powwow. They, and teenagers in particular, could be out partying or doing anything else, but they’re here, dancing and celebrating. It’s like someone really loving basketball — they put their heart, time, and energy into Powwow. I have my own nieces and nephews, and they love it here.”

Suffice to say, with a mixture of performance and partnership, the 2023 Powwow began with a roaring start — and while a sudden rainstorm delayed many of the dance competitions on Friday night, it did little to stop the festivities from continuing once the showers passed.

“We’re not really doing anything different in this situation,” states Kleinjan. “During 2019, we had three inches of water in Bismarck, and were completely rained out. In a little shower, we’re fine. The good thing about it is that it makes things a little cooler – if it’s 99 degrees out here and you’re baking in the hear, that’s not a lot of fun either, so there’s always a blessing to whatever hand you’re dealt.”

This resilience is yet another factor among those celebrated at these events. At its heart, the Powwow is a festival of pride, comradery, nature, competition, and life itself. Through these performances and gatherings, the indigenous people of North America can not only honor their ancestors and keep their culture alive, but ensure that it remains an enduring ideal in the future. Festivals like this show that despite everything they have been through and still struggle with, Native Americans continue to endure — and will continue to do so for years to come.

“It wasn’t even long ago that we had Indian reservation schools, day schools, and agents,” Oakes states. “We don’t live in tipis, and we aren’t ‘dumb Indians’ like a lot of people view us as. Doing this now shows that we’re still here, and still growing. It just gets better every year.”

The Powwow’s Sunday activities begin at 12:00 p.m., and will conclude with a Buffalo and Beef Feed (as well as a closing ceremony) at 4:00 p.m. In order to learn more about the annual United Tribes International Powwow, visit the event’s website using this link.