What’s For Dinner? Naked Beef Burrito

Naked Beef Burrito

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

It’s scandalous. It’s tasty. It’s the Naked Beef Burrito.

Here’s another crockpot meal that gives you very tender meat mixed with the ingredients of a burrito without the wrapper (hence the term, “naked”).

This is a beef version, but you can substitute chicken or pork for a tasty outcome.

Ingredients:

  • Beef (or substitute chicken or pork, if desired)
  • Rice
  • Black Beans
  • Sour cream
  • Cheese
  • Corn
  • Rotella Tomatoes

Preparation:

  1. Cook Small roast in crockpot all day, shred beef, add 1 cup of beef bouillon for juice if it’s dry.
  2. Cook 2 cups of minute rice in the microwave, ( 2 cups of rice, 2 cups of water, salt, cook for 7 minutes.)
  3. Mix: 1 can of corn, 1 can of black beans ( rinsed), 1 can of Rotella tomatoes, ( hot or mild) your choice.
  4. Serve on individual plates by layering: 1-rice, 2-beef, 3-vegetable mixture, 4-shredded cheese and 5-a spoonful of sour cream.

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

