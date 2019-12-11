What’s For Dinner? Naked Beef Burrito

Naked Beef Burrito

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

It’s scandalous. It’s tasty. It’s the Naked Beef Burrito.

Here’s another crockpot meal that gives you very tender meat mixed with the ingredients of a burrito without the wrapper (hence the term, “naked”).

This is a beef version, but you can substitute chicken or pork for a tasty outcome.

Ingredients:

Beef (or substitute chicken or pork, if desired)

Rice

Black Beans

Sour cream

Cheese

Corn

Rotella Tomatoes

Preparation:

Cook Small roast in crockpot all day, shred beef, add 1 cup of beef bouillon for juice if it’s dry. Cook 2 cups of minute rice in the microwave, ( 2 cups of rice, 2 cups of water, salt, cook for 7 minutes.) Mix: 1 can of corn, 1 can of black beans ( rinsed), 1 can of Rotella tomatoes, ( hot or mild) your choice. Serve on individual plates by layering: 1-rice, 2-beef, 3-vegetable mixture, 4-shredded cheese and 5-a spoonful of sour cream.

