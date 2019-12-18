Live Now
What’s For Dinner? Egg Roll In A Bowl

What's for Dinner
Posted: / Updated:

Egg Roll In A Bowl

Submitted by: Marian Darnay

I love egg rolls, so this recipe intrigued me. It’s like having the guts of an egg roll cooked and served without the surrounding shell. You can use turkey, hamburger or sausage — after trying all three, I think the ground turkey makes for the best overall flavor in the meal. This is one of those meals I think you’ll want to keep eating even after you’re full.

Ingredients:

  • Shredded cabbage – 1/2 package (a bag of coleslaw works, too)
  • 1 pound ground turkey, hamburger or sausage
  • 1 pack Raman noodles (or similar product)
  • Chopped onions – 1/2 cup (or onion powder)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Soy sauce

Preparation:

  1. Brown meat and onions in an electric skillet pan at 400 degrees. Drain the fat off when done.
  2. Add 1/2 package shredded cabbage (or 1/2 package of coleslaw). Stir and cook until the cabbage is wilted.
  3. Add 1 package of crushed Ramen noodles, along with the flavor packet that comes with the noodles.
  4. Add enough water to just barely cover the noodles.
  5. Cook until the noodles are done. This is usually when the water is practically gone.
  6. Add soy sauce to taste and serve.

Prep and cook time: 20-25 minutes

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Visit our growing collection of easy and quick supper recipes here.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

