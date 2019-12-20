What’s For Dinner? Hamburger Hotdish

Hamburger Hotdish

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

This is the classic “go-to” meal many people fall back on when they can’t think of something else to fix for supper. Or when they’re in a hurry. Or when they need to use what they have on hand.

I like it because it’s tasty and it’s easy to make. This was the first recipe my wife wrote out in the super simple cooking notebook she made for me. The instructions were written in plain language so that I, a basic cooking-challenged person, could understand and make a meal.

Ingredients:

1 pound of hamburger

2 cups macaroni

1 can Rotel tomatoes or a similar can of diced tomatoes

Half an onion, diced (about 1/4 cup), or onion powder equivalent

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Boil the macaroni in a medium kettle or pot, half-filled with water; add 1/2 teaspoon of salt while boiling. Brown hamburger and onions in a separate frying pan. Drain, if necessary. Drain noodles when they are done. Add hamburger, onions and tomatoes. Stir the mixture together until the tomatoes are warm. Serve. You can also sprinkle some cheese on top, if desired.

Prep and cook time: 15-20 minutes



Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Visit our growing collection of easy and quick supper recipes here.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.