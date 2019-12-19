What’s For Dinner? Sandwiches, Soup and Chips

Sandwiches, Soup and Chips
Submitted by: Marian Darnay
This is really two meals in one. That is, you can make one sandwich or the other — you don’t have to do both. Or, you can do both for a more robust meal appealing to multiple tastes.
Ingredients:
- 5 or 6 eggs
- 2 cans of tuna, drained
- Mayo or Miracle Whip
- Mustard
- Salt and pepper
- Lettuce
- Pita bread (the ones with pockets)
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Crackers or bread
Preparation:
Egg salad:
- Boil the eggs (7-10 minutes), cool and peel.
- Smash eggs in a mixing bowl.
- Add 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip.
- Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of mustard (adds a little “zip”).
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Tuna salad:
- In a bowl, add the tuna and 1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Miracle Whip.
- Add 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.
- Add 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder. (You can swap this for diced onions, if you prefer)
- Mix it all together.
- Optional: You can add water chestnuts to the mix for a great “crunch factor”).
Scoop portions of each mixture into a Pita pocket. You don’t want it to be too full where it bulges at the sides and tears open, but you also don’t want too small a serving where the bread dominates the mix.
Add as sides to each stuffed pita your favorite soup and a scoopful of potato chips. Serve.
Prep and cook time: 25-30 minutes
Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.
Visit our growing collection of easy and quick supper recipes here.
Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.