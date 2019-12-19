What’s For Dinner? Sandwiches, Soup and Chips

Sandwiches, Soup and Chips

Submitted by: Marian Darnay

This is really two meals in one. That is, you can make one sandwich or the other — you don’t have to do both. Or, you can do both for a more robust meal appealing to multiple tastes.

Ingredients:

5 or 6 eggs

2 cans of tuna, drained

Mayo or Miracle Whip

Mustard

Salt and pepper

Lettuce

Pita bread (the ones with pockets)

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Crackers or bread

Preparation:

Egg salad:

Boil the eggs (7-10 minutes), cool and peel. Smash eggs in a mixing bowl. Add 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of mustard (adds a little “zip”). Salt and pepper to taste.

Tuna salad:

In a bowl, add the tuna and 1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Miracle Whip. Add 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. Add 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder. (You can swap this for diced onions, if you prefer) Mix it all together. Optional: You can add water chestnuts to the mix for a great “crunch factor”).

Scoop portions of each mixture into a Pita pocket. You don’t want it to be too full where it bulges at the sides and tears open, but you also don’t want too small a serving where the bread dominates the mix.

Add as sides to each stuffed pita your favorite soup and a scoopful of potato chips. Serve.

Prep and cook time: 25-30 minutes

