What’s For Dinner? Sandwiches, Soup and Chips

Sandwiches, Soup and Chips

Submitted by: Marian Darnay

This is really two meals in one. That is, you can make one sandwich or the other — you don’t have to do both. Or, you can do both for a more robust meal appealing to multiple tastes.

Ingredients:

  • 5 or 6 eggs
  • 2 cans of tuna, drained
  • Mayo or Miracle Whip
  • Mustard
  • Salt and pepper
  • Lettuce
  • Pita bread (the ones with pockets)
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Crackers or bread

Preparation:

Egg salad:

  1. Boil the eggs (7-10 minutes), cool and peel.
  2. Smash eggs in a mixing bowl.
  3. Add 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip.
  4. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of mustard (adds a little “zip”).
  5. Salt and pepper to taste.

Tuna salad:

  1. In a bowl, add the tuna and 1/2 cup of mayonnaise or Miracle Whip.
  2. Add 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.
  3. Add 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder. (You can swap this for diced onions, if you prefer)
  4. Mix it all together.
  5. Optional: You can add water chestnuts to the mix for a great “crunch factor”).

Scoop portions of each mixture into a Pita pocket. You don’t want it to be too full where it bulges at the sides and tears open, but you also don’t want too small a serving where the bread dominates the mix.

Add as sides to each stuffed pita your favorite soup and a scoopful of potato chips. Serve.

Prep and cook time: 25-30 minutes

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Visit our growing collection of easy and quick supper recipes here.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

