What’s For Dinner: Swiss Steak

Swiss Steak
Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan
I’ve developed a newfound love for the crockpot. It’s perfect for people like me, barely capable cookers:
- Everything gets dumped into one place for cooking
- Everything emerges tender and tasty at the end
- Because it cooks all day, the meal is ready when I come home
It’s hard to top those benefits.
When I was growing up, Swiss steak was always the hard, chewy steak that was pan-fried or oven-baked. I was not a fan.
So, when my wife one night said, “We’re having Swiss steak,” I started to prepare myself for a tough chew.
But she cooked this recipe in the crockpot and I was amazed at how tender it turned out.
Prep time: 15 – 20 minutes | Cook time: About 8 hours in the crockpot
Ingredients:
- Round Steak, or rib steak
- Canned Tomatoes
- Brown Sugar
- Worchester sauce
- Mustard
- Ketchup
- Onion
Preparation:
- Cut steak into strips or pieces that are approximately 3 to 4 inches across.
- Add 1 tablespoon of oil to frying pan and sear steak, salt & pepper steak while frying, add 1/2 cup of diced onions.
- In crockpot, add 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of mustard, 1/2 cup of ketchup, 3 tablespoons of Worchester sauce. Mix well.
- Add seared steak and onions to the crockpot, heat on low for 8 hours.
Steak will be very tender. Serve over rice or with mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.
Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.