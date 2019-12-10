What’s For Dinner: Swiss Steak

Swiss Steak

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

I’ve developed a newfound love for the crockpot. It’s perfect for people like me, barely capable cookers:

Everything gets dumped into one place for cooking Everything emerges tender and tasty at the end Because it cooks all day, the meal is ready when I come home

It’s hard to top those benefits.

When I was growing up, Swiss steak was always the hard, chewy steak that was pan-fried or oven-baked. I was not a fan.

So, when my wife one night said, “We’re having Swiss steak,” I started to prepare myself for a tough chew.

But she cooked this recipe in the crockpot and I was amazed at how tender it turned out.

Prep time: 15 – 20 minutes | Cook time: About 8 hours in the crockpot

Ingredients:

Round Steak, or rib steak

Canned Tomatoes

Brown Sugar

Worchester sauce

Mustard

Ketchup

Onion

Preparation:

Cut steak into strips or pieces that are approximately 3 to 4 inches across. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to frying pan and sear steak, salt & pepper steak while frying, add 1/2 cup of diced onions. In crockpot, add 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of mustard, 1/2 cup of ketchup, 3 tablespoons of Worchester sauce. Mix well. Add seared steak and onions to the crockpot, heat on low for 8 hours.

Steak will be very tender. Serve over rice or with mashed potatoes and a vegetable.

