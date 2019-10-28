ADHD and your child

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the question some parents struggle with: Should I start my child in kindergarten now, or wait a year?

In tonight’s your health first, the correlation between sending your child to school too early and your child being diagnosed with ADHD.

A local pediatrician explains it like this:

ADHD is what’s called a social diagnosis. There’s no blood test that determines if you have it. So, when a child is tested, it’s based on how many symptoms they have compared to their peers.

“If you’re younger going into school you maybe a little less emotionally mature. Which isn’t a big deal if you’re comparing to your age of kids, but if you’re comparing to kids that are almost a year older because they were born after the age cut-off for school, you may have a harder time sitting still, you may have a harder time paying attention to the teacher, and then it’s more likely you’ll be referred to a doctor to be evaluated,” said Dr. Aaron Van Ningen, a pediatrician for Sanford Health.

Dr. Van Ningen, is referring to a study done about eight years ago out of Iceland.

It’s called the Hallmark study and it said that if you were born in the first three months of the school start deadline, you had a 50 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with ADHD compared to the last third of the kids in class.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Women Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women Vets"

USMCA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Update"

Phone Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Class"

Transgender Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender Story"

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge