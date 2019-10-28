ADHD and your child

It’s the question some parents struggle with: Should I start my child in kindergarten now, or wait a year?

In tonight’s your health first, the correlation between sending your child to school too early and your child being diagnosed with ADHD.

A local pediatrician explains it like this:

ADHD is what’s called a social diagnosis. There’s no blood test that determines if you have it. So, when a child is tested, it’s based on how many symptoms they have compared to their peers.

“If you’re younger going into school you maybe a little less emotionally mature. Which isn’t a big deal if you’re comparing to your age of kids, but if you’re comparing to kids that are almost a year older because they were born after the age cut-off for school, you may have a harder time sitting still, you may have a harder time paying attention to the teacher, and then it’s more likely you’ll be referred to a doctor to be evaluated,” said Dr. Aaron Van Ningen, a pediatrician for Sanford Health.

Dr. Van Ningen, is referring to a study done about eight years ago out of Iceland.

It’s called the Hallmark study and it said that if you were born in the first three months of the school start deadline, you had a 50 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with ADHD compared to the last third of the kids in class.