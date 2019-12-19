CHI St. Alexius in Williston Offering Walk-in Physicals

Your Health First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rapid growing hospital now has walk-in DOT physicals. In most cases, clinics such as Basin Health, Trinity Health and Craven-Hagen offer physicals in the area, but all are appointment based and with the high demand of truck drivers, appointments could get set back days and even weeks forcing truckers who need a physical delayed time out of their big rigs.

With CHI hiring its new DOT physician specialist, unscheduled walk-ins are now offered.

“With being part of the clinic not only are we able to provide dot physicals, but we’re also able to provide other physicals as well, as well as, work injuries. We’re able to perform whatever the employer or company needs we’re able to perform that,” said Oforiwaa Boateng-Holland, physical provider.

Although this is a slow period for truck drivers needing physicals — some have already begun taking advantage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge