CHI St. Alexius in Williston Offering Walk-in Physicals

The rapid growing hospital now has walk-in DOT physicals. In most cases, clinics such as Basin Health, Trinity Health and Craven-Hagen offer physicals in the area, but all are appointment based and with the high demand of truck drivers, appointments could get set back days and even weeks forcing truckers who need a physical delayed time out of their big rigs.

With CHI hiring its new DOT physician specialist, unscheduled walk-ins are now offered.

“With being part of the clinic not only are we able to provide dot physicals, but we’re also able to provide other physicals as well, as well as, work injuries. We’re able to perform whatever the employer or company needs we’re able to perform that,” said Oforiwaa Boateng-Holland, physical provider.

Although this is a slow period for truck drivers needing physicals — some have already begun taking advantage.