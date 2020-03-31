COVID-19 And Contact Lenses

In today’s Your Health First, something you might do every morning, without realizing the potential risk to yourself.

The CDC recommends you try to limit touching your face as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But people who wear contacts touch their face every day, just so they can see clearly. The problem is, the eye is actually one of the easiest places to transmit diseases.

You might have bacteria or other germs on your hands that you thought you washed really well, but it might not be the case.

“Especially the hard to reach areas, the areas that people don’t necessarily think to wash like your finger tips or underneath your finger nails or the back of your hands…back of your fingers.

So it just makes the risk higher if you’re putting something directly into your eye,” Dakota Eye Institute Contact Lens Technician Vicki Wrege said.

While doctors now recommended that you wear your glasses more, make sure you clean them as well. Dawn dish soap and warm water will do the trick.