Drop Off Your Unused Prescriptions Anytime

As of January of this year, North Dakota has collected more than 12 tons of unused prescriptions since 2009.

National Take-Back Day is this Saturday across the country, and right here in North Dakota.

Today’s Your Health First is all about the program developed for people to dispose of medications you no longer need.

The Pharmacy at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in the capital city has been participating for close to a decade.

Pharmacy Director Keith Horner said this program is important for several reasons. One, to keep your children safe from getting into your pill bottles. And secondly, to help curb the abuse of controlled substances by getting them out of sight and out of mind when they’re no longer needed.

And, for the first time, vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted at drop off locations.

Horner said, “This take-back program is the safest for the environment as well. Years ago, we used to say flush the medications down the toilet. Then it’ll get out into the environment, so this program allows us to do this in a very environmentally safe way.”

While Saturday will be a day to bring attention to safely disposing of prescriptions, in North Dakota, every day is ‘Take Back Day.” We’re the only state in the country to have free, year-round disposal programs.

Click here for a list of drop off locations across the state. Call for drop off hours.

